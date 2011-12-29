HANOI Dec 29 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- BIDV, Vietnam's second biggest lender by assets, plans to list shares on the domestic market on June 6, 2012, Chairman Tran Bac Ha said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Managing tight monetary and financial policies to reign in inflation remains a key task for 2012 to stabilise the macro economy and help businesses overcome difficulties, Finance Minister Vuong Dinh Hue said.

TUOI TRE

-- Transport Ministry inspectors have fined the Southern Airport Authority 25 million dong ($1,190) for failing to assign sufficient security guards to ensure air safety, after securities guards found a drunk man sleeping in the engine compartment of an airline at Buon Ma Thuot Airport in October.

-- A Malaysian citizen was sentenced to four years in jail for using a fake credit card to buy goods worth 97 million dong ($4,612), following a verdict handed by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Court on Wednesday.

THANH NIEN

-- The Science and Technology Ministry will inspect the quality of petrol and gas next year after recent cases of cars and motorcycles exploding for unknown reasons, Chief Inspector Tran Minh Dung said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)