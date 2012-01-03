HANOI Jan 3 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS

LAO DONG:

-- Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank said it would spend 1.73 trillion dong ($82.38 million) to pay a dividend on Feb. 29.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Vietnam aims to raise the export revenue of tra catfish this year to between $1.8 billion and $2 billion from $1.7 billion in 2011, said Deputy Chairman Duong Minh Ngoc of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam's meat imports in 2012 are forecast to remain flat after 107,000 tonnes were imported last year, the Agriculture Ministry said.

TUOI TRE

-- Ho Chi Minh City police said they had detained a journalist form Tuoi Tre newspaper in connection with a bribery case.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam had 1,309 state-owned enterprises at the end of last October, 452 of which were in the public utility, defence and security sectors. The government plans to cut the total to 692 by 2015. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)