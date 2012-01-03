HANOI Jan 3 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS
LAO DONG:
-- Ho Chi Minh City-based Eximbank said it would
spend 1.73 trillion dong ($82.38 million) to pay a dividend on
Feb. 29.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- Vietnam aims to raise the export revenue of tra catfish
this year to between $1.8 billion and $2 billion from $1.7
billion in 2011, said Deputy Chairman Duong Minh Ngoc of the
Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers.
LAO DONG
-- Vietnam's meat imports in 2012 are forecast to remain
flat after 107,000 tonnes were imported last year, the
Agriculture Ministry said.
TUOI TRE
-- Ho Chi Minh City police said they had detained a
journalist form Tuoi Tre newspaper in connection with a bribery
case.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam had 1,309 state-owned enterprises at the end of
last October, 452 of which were in the public utility, defence
and security sectors. The government plans to cut the total to
692 by 2015.
