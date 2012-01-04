HANOI Jan 4 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Co has sought to sell its entire stake of more than 42.1 million shares in Saigon Thuong Tin Bank (Sacombank), equivalent to 3.9 percent of the bank's registered capital, the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange said.

-- Kinh Do Corp said it would sell 10 million shares to a Japanese strategic partner.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Animal health workers have detected and slaughtered chickens infected by bird flu in the southern province of Hau Giang.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam aims to welcome between 7.0-7.5 million foreign visitors a year by 2015 and up to 10.5 million by 2020, when tourism revenues would be between $18 billion and $19 billion, a masterplan to develop the tourism sector approved by the government said. The country received 6 million foreign visitors in 2011.

LAO DONG

-- Vietnam is expected to consider taxation concessions for enterprises this year worth 5.4 trillion dong ($256.8 million), down from 13.34 trillion dong in 2011, the General Taxation Department said.

-- Around 20 percent of small- and medium-sized companies are near bankruptcy, 60 percent are squeezed by high inflation and rising costs and only 20 percent have healthy operations, the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises said.

TUOI TRE

-- Revenues of state oil and gas group Petrovietnam jumped more than 34 percent last year from 2010 while those posted by state utility Vietnam Electricity group rose 26.7 percent. Meanwhile state mining group Vinacomin reported revenue growth of 26.9 percent, the Industry and Trade Ministry said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)