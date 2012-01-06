HANOI Jan 6 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
-- Orchid Fund Private Ltd, a major shareholder of FPT Corp
, said it had bought roughly 4.3 million FPT shares and
would buy an additional 12 million shares from Jan. 10 to raise
its stake to 14.9 percent.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- State-owned Agribank, Vietnam's largest lender by assets,
has projected its assets to growth 10 percent annually in the
2011-2015 period and is aiming to extend 80 percent of its loans
for the development of agriculture and rural areas, Chairman
Nguyen Ngoc Bao said.
THANH NIEN
-- Partly private Vietnam Prosperity Bank said it has raised
its registered capital by 14 percent to 5.05 trillion dong ($240
million).
LAO DONG
-- Saigon Securities had the largest share of stock
brokerage business on the Ho Chi Minh City stock exchange
in 2011, while Thang Long Securities ranked the first on the
Hanoi exchange, exchange data show.
-- Army-run Military Bank plans to raise $76
million via the issue of 160 million new shares, the Vietnam
Securities Depository said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
-- A 32-year-old man from the central highland city of Dalat
underwent an operation on Thursday successfully to remove a
90-kg tumour from his leg at a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- Vietnam will launch its second satellite, Vinasat-2, in
the third week of April as scheduled, the Ministry of
Information and Communication said.
THANH NIEN
-- The Dung Quat oil refinery, Vietnam's sole refinery, has
projected that it will produce 6 million tonnes of oil products
in 2011.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The Agriculture Ministry has allowed the export of 30,000
tonnes of sugar before the Lunar New Year and has also proposed
the Industry and Trade Ministry grant sugar import quotas for
2012 once the 2011/2012 crushing season ends.
DAU TU
-- State oil and gas group Petrovietnam led the overseas
investment by domestic companies in 2011 with $347 million,
followed by Viettel's 185 million and $134.6 million from the
Vietnam General Rubber Group, Planning and Investment Ministry
data show.
-- Vietnam aims to send 90,000 people to work overseas this
year, mainly in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Malaysia, up from
88,200 in 2011, the Labour Ministry said.
