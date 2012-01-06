HANOI Jan 6 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Orchid Fund Private Ltd, a major shareholder of FPT Corp , said it had bought roughly 4.3 million FPT shares and would buy an additional 12 million shares from Jan. 10 to raise its stake to 14.9 percent.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- State-owned Agribank, Vietnam's largest lender by assets, has projected its assets to growth 10 percent annually in the 2011-2015 period and is aiming to extend 80 percent of its loans for the development of agriculture and rural areas, Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Bao said.

THANH NIEN

-- Partly private Vietnam Prosperity Bank said it has raised its registered capital by 14 percent to 5.05 trillion dong ($240 million).

LAO DONG

-- Saigon Securities had the largest share of stock brokerage business on the Ho Chi Minh City stock exchange in 2011, while Thang Long Securities ranked the first on the Hanoi exchange, exchange data show.

-- Army-run Military Bank plans to raise $76 million via the issue of 160 million new shares, the Vietnam Securities Depository said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- A 32-year-old man from the central highland city of Dalat underwent an operation on Thursday successfully to remove a 90-kg tumour from his leg at a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- Vietnam will launch its second satellite, Vinasat-2, in the third week of April as scheduled, the Ministry of Information and Communication said.

THANH NIEN

-- The Dung Quat oil refinery, Vietnam's sole refinery, has projected that it will produce 6 million tonnes of oil products in 2011.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Agriculture Ministry has allowed the export of 30,000 tonnes of sugar before the Lunar New Year and has also proposed the Industry and Trade Ministry grant sugar import quotas for 2012 once the 2011/2012 crushing season ends.

DAU TU

-- State oil and gas group Petrovietnam led the overseas investment by domestic companies in 2011 with $347 million, followed by Viettel's 185 million and $134.6 million from the Vietnam General Rubber Group, Planning and Investment Ministry data show.

-- Vietnam aims to send 90,000 people to work overseas this year, mainly in Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Malaysia, up from 88,200 in 2011, the Labour Ministry said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)