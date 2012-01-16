HANOI Jan 16 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

LAO DONG

-- The Vietnam State Investment Corp said it had divested 760 billion dong ($36.14 million) from 95 state-owned companies by the end of last year, or 30 percent of the year's plan.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Malaysia's Technip Geoproduction has signed a deal to buy 2.5 million shares, or a 10 percent stake, in PetroVietnam Engineering Consultancy Co at a price of 14,500 dong each share.

-- The Industry and Trade Ministry has set import quotas for 13 major importers in 2012 at 10.1 million of metric tonnes of oil products, a 1.2 percent rise from last year.

DAU TU

-- Rubber consumption is forecast to slow in 2012, and prices will not be elevated, so exporters need to reduce their costs and balance supply with demand to avoid a deep fall in export prices, said Tran Thi Thuy Hoa, general secretary of the Vietnam Rubber Association.

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

-- State utility Vietnam Electricity will borrow more than $2 billion from official development assistance sources and $1 billion in commercial loans for major power projects in 2012.

(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)