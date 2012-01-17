HANOI Jan 17 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Interest rates on dong deposits should fluctuate at around 10 percent by the end of this year if Vietnam can successfully control inflation below 10 percent, State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh said.

-- Military Bank said it planned to raise its total assets this year by 22 percent from 139.17 trillion dong in 2011, after a 33 percent rise last year.

-- Baoviet Holdings said its 2011 consolidated gross profit rose 22 percent from the previous year to 1.01 trillion dong ($48 million).

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

-- State oil and gas group Petrovietnam said it plans to invest 108 trillion dong ($5.1 billion) this year, slightly less than in 2011, as revenue projected for 2012 would be 660 trillion dong, below the 675.3 trillion dong last year.

LAO DONG

-- About 15,000 economic crimes and corruption cases were reported last year, 7.4 percent above 2010, said Phan Van Vinh, head of the General Police Department.

TUOI TRE

-- State oil and gas group Petrovietnam will not have to seek permission for exploration activities within the 200 km continental shelf in the East Sea, Chairman Phung Dinh Thuc said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)