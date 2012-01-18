HANOI Jan 18 These are some of the
leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
-- Overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City last year rose
25 percent from 2010 to an estimated $5.2 billion, city
statistics show.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The State Capital Investment Corp said it plans to divest
state capital in 376 firms this year. Currently, it has stakes
in 436 companies with a combined book value of 12.86 trillion
dong ($613.8 million).
LAO DONG
-- Military-run Viettel said its 2011 gross revenue rose 28
percent from the previous year to more than 117 trillion dong
($5.58 billion). It expects revenue growth of 20 percent this
year.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
TUOI TRE
-- The control of the state stake in budget airliner Jetstar
Pacific, which is also partly owned by Australia's Qantas
Airways, will be transferred back to national carrier
Vietnam Airlines from the State Capital Investment Corp,
according to a government directive.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- Vietnam's gold imports in 2012 are forecast to rise 9.6
percent in value from last year to $2.5 billion, the Industry
and Trade Ministry said.
DAU TU
-- The government raised nearly 94 trillion dong ($4.5
billion) through bonds in 2011, more than tripling the value
raised in the previous year but still only half the total value
of the debt on offer.
