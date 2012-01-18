HANOI Jan 18 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City last year rose 25 percent from 2010 to an estimated $5.2 billion, city statistics show.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The State Capital Investment Corp said it plans to divest state capital in 376 firms this year. Currently, it has stakes in 436 companies with a combined book value of 12.86 trillion dong ($613.8 million).

LAO DONG

-- Military-run Viettel said its 2011 gross revenue rose 28 percent from the previous year to more than 117 trillion dong ($5.58 billion). It expects revenue growth of 20 percent this year.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- The control of the state stake in budget airliner Jetstar Pacific, which is also partly owned by Australia's Qantas Airways, will be transferred back to national carrier Vietnam Airlines from the State Capital Investment Corp, according to a government directive.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- Vietnam's gold imports in 2012 are forecast to rise 9.6 percent in value from last year to $2.5 billion, the Industry and Trade Ministry said.

DAU TU

-- The government raised nearly 94 trillion dong ($4.5 billion) through bonds in 2011, more than tripling the value raised in the previous year but still only half the total value of the debt on offer. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)