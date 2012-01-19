HANOI Jan 19 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

NHAN DAN

-- An 18-year-old person in the southern province of Kien Giang has been confirmed to have died of avian influenza, said a provincial health official.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

-- Vietnam's Marine Administration said it had established a commission to investigate the sinking of the Vinalines Queen, its second-largest ship, which sank on the way from Indonesia to China in December.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Industry and Trade Ministry has decided to form two task forces to inspect petroleum trading activities in major cities and provinces between January 16 and March 31.

-- Senator John McCain and three other congressmen will visit Vietnam between January 16-18, the U.S. Embassy to Vietnam said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)