NHAN DAN

-- VietinBank said it has granted state coal and mineral group Vinacomin a loan worth $100 million for the Nhan Co alumina project in the Central Highlands.

-- The government said it has extended by three months the deadline for small- and medium-sized businesses and those using multiple employees to complete corporate income tax filing for the first and second quarters last year.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

-- The Finance Ministry said it has suggested that the government allow salaries and bonuses for 2011 which are paid in January 2012 to be exempted from income tax.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The Finance Ministry said it has requested that petrol distributors keep retail prices unchanged to stabilise prices during Tet, the lunar new year festival.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- The dong was strengthening thanks to rising supply of dollar sources as many companies converted into the domestic currency to pay salaries and bonuses for their employees, bankers said.

HANOI MOI

-- The Hanoi construction authority said the city would build 2.5 million new square metres (26.9 million sq ft) of housing in 2012, down from about 3 million square metres last year.

