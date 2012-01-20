HANOI Jan 20 These are some of the
leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday.
NHAN DAN
-- VietinBank said it has granted state coal and
mineral group Vinacomin a loan worth $100 million for the Nhan
Co alumina project in the Central Highlands.
-- The government said it has extended by three months the
deadline for small- and medium-sized businesses and those using
multiple employees to complete corporate income tax filing for
the first and second quarters last year.
SAIGON GIAI PHONG
-- The Finance Ministry said it has suggested that the
government allow salaries and bonuses for 2011 which are paid in
January 2012 to be exempted from income tax.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
-- The Finance Ministry said it has requested that petrol
distributors keep retail prices unchanged to stabilise prices
during Tet, the lunar new year festival.
VIETNAM NEWS
-- The dong was strengthening thanks to rising supply of
dollar sources as many companies converted into the domestic
currency to pay salaries and bonuses for their employees,
bankers said.
HANOI MOI
-- The Hanoi construction authority said the city would
build 2.5 million new square metres (26.9 million sq ft) of
housing in 2012, down from about 3 million square metres last
year.
