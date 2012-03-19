HANOI, March 19 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

VIETNAM NEWS

-- Vietnam Airlines will delay its initial public offering until the second half of 2013 due to unattractive market conditions, managing director Pham Ngoc Minh said.

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

-- An investment of $800 million is needed to replace more than 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) of Vietnam's old coffee trees, which is a financial problem for farmers while output and quality are shrinking, World Bank expert Roy Parizat said.

TUOI TRE

-- Vietnam received more than 109,000 Russian tourists in January and February, up 55.1 percent from the same period last year, the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- A venture between Bao Viet and the Post and Telecommunications Insurance Co has signed a 4.7 trillion dong ($225.8 million) deal to insure for Vinasat-2, Vietnam's second satellite that is scheduled to be launched on May 15. The satellite is manufactured by U.S. firm Lockheed Martin.

-- Hanoi municipal authority estimated the city's economy to slow to an annual growth of 7.3 percent in the first quarter, compared with an expansion of 9.2 percent in the same period last year.

-- Vietnamese rice exporters have registered to export 450,000 tonnes of the grain to China in March, more than double the 200,000 tonnes sold in January and February this year. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)