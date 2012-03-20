HANOI, March 20 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

-- Ho Chi Minh City's consumer price index this month rose 0.12 percent from February, the city's statistics department said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

-- The government will not impose a value added tax on stock investment, foreign currency trading and land ownership right transfers, the Finance Ministry said in a circular.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

-- Domestic processing capacity for soluble coffee now totals 80,000 tonnes per year, but the industry only uses about 30,000 tonnes of beans annually, less than 3 percent of the country's coffee output.

TUOU TRE

-- The Ministry of Information and Communications has agreed to merge two leading mobile phone operators, Vinaphone and MofiFone, as part of a plan to restructure the state-owned Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications (VNPT) group, said VNPT Deputy General Director Lam Hoang Vinh. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis)