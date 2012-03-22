HANOI, March 22 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam's foreign debt stood at 1.04 trillion dong ($50 billion) as of Dec. 31, 2011, or 41.5 percent of its gross domestic product last year and within the safety limit, the Finance Ministry said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- The United States and Vietnam have signed a memorandum of understanding on a Low Emission Development Strategy, under which experts would join hands to develop a national greenhouse gas inventory system, identifying sources of emission and production of renewable energy.

NHAN DAN

- Vietnam demands an immediate and unconditional release of Vietnamese fishermen and their fishing boats detained by China, Foreign Ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi said.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam will start a census to assess the development of administrative and economic entities from April 1, 2012, the government's General Statistics Office said.

TUOI TRE

- Deputy Prime Minister Hoang Trung Hai has requested the Industry and Trade Ministry and state utility Vietnam Electricity group to inspect and fix a leak at the dam of Song Tranh 2 hydro-power plant.