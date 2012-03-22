HANOI, March 22 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Vietnam's foreign debt stood at 1.04 trillion dong ($50
billion) as of Dec. 31, 2011, or 41.5 percent of its gross
domestic product last year and within the safety limit, the
Finance Ministry said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- The United States and Vietnam have signed a memorandum of
understanding on a Low Emission Development Strategy, under
which experts would join hands to develop a national greenhouse
gas inventory system, identifying sources of emission and
production of renewable energy.
NHAN DAN
- Vietnam demands an immediate and unconditional release of
Vietnamese fishermen and their fishing boats detained by China,
Foreign Ministry spokesman Luong Thanh Nghi said.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam will start a census to assess the development of
administrative and economic entities from April 1, 2012, the
government's General Statistics Office said.
TUOI TRE
- Deputy Prime Minister Hoang Trung Hai has requested the
Industry and Trade Ministry and state utility Vietnam
Electricity group to inspect and fix a leak at the dam of Song
Tranh 2 hydro-power plant.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)