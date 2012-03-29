HANOI, March 29 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

TUOI TRE

- Several banks have violated rules on gold deposits by raising interest rates on the metal to 4.5 percent, traders said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

- The dam at Song Tranh 2 hydro-power plant remains safe despite a water leakage, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Hoang Quoc Vuong said. The problem must be fixed by April 15, the ministry has told state utility Vietnam Electricity group.

QUAN DOI NHAN DAN

- The central city of Hoi An launched free city-wide wifi on Wednesday, the first such network in Vietnam for public Internet access.

THANH NIEN

- The Agriculture Ministry said it has asked for government permission to extend loans worth 3.2 trillion dong ($154 million) to domestic companies to stockpile 200,000 tonnes of refined sugar for three months commencing in May, given a forecast surplus this year.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam and South Korea signed an agreement on financial cooperation for the 2013-1015 period during a visit to Seoul by Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)