HANOI, April 3 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Tuesday. Reuters has
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- FPT Corp, a leading software maker in Vietnam,
said it would pay a 20 percent dividend in cash and another 25
percent via shares in the second quarter of this year.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- The Transport Ministry is seeking public opinions on draft
safety regulations for vessels providing tourists with
accommodation and food.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Manufacturing industry inventories in the first quarter
jumped between 34.9 percent and 87.2 percent from a year
earlier, with stockpiles rising the most in vegetable processing
fertilisers and steel production, the Planning and Investment
Ministry said.
THANH NIEN
- Border patrol forces said they have found three opium
fields on an area of 1,600 square metres in a commune in the
central province of Nghe An during their fourth crackdown since
2011. In the previous operations soldiers found and destroyed a
total of 1.3 hectares of opium in the province.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)