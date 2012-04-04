HANOI, April 4 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
- Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank has received
permission to list an additional 270 million new shares on
Wednesday.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corp has
received shareholder approval to issue 557 billion dong ($26.8
million) worth of convertible bonds to raise funds for
investment projects.
DAU TU
- Outstanding loans in Vietnam's banking system as of March
20 were down 2.13 percent from the end of 2011, while money
supply rose 1.44 percent in the same period, the central bank
said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN
- One person has been killed and three remain missing since
a tropical storm landed in southern provinces over the weekend,
destroying or damaging nearly 5,000 homes, the government floods
and storm committee said.
LAO DONG
- Nearly 6,000 companies registered to close or suspend
operations in Ho Chi Minh City in the first quarter, city data
shows.
TUOI TRE
- The European Union said it has completed preparatory work
to begin talks with Vietnam for a bilateral free trade
agreement.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Domestic companies bought more than 500,000 tonnes of
milled rice in the second half of March, more than half of their
target in a stockpiling plan, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister
Nguyen Thanh Bien said. The purchase is scheduled to end on
April 15.
- Ho Chi Minh City's economic growth in the first quarter
slowed to 7.4 percent, from 10.3 percent in the same period last
year, city data showed.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis)