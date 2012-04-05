HANOI, April 5 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam's state budget revenues in the first quarter rose
0.4 percent from a year ago to 172.77 trillion dong ($8.3
billion) while spending hit 198.96 trillion dong, resulting in a
deficit of 26.19 trillion dong, the State Treasury said.
- Vietnam licensed 54 foreign investors to trade stocks in
March, raising the total number as of March 31 to 15,687, the
Vietnam Securities Depository said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
- Three wild elephants were found dead within the week to
Tuesday in the central highland province of Daklak.
TUOI TRE
- The central bank will hold a monopoly over gold bar
production and the export and import of materials for casting
the bullion from May 25, a government decree said.
