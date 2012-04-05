HANOI, April 5 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Vietnam's state budget revenues in the first quarter rose 0.4 percent from a year ago to 172.77 trillion dong ($8.3 billion) while spending hit 198.96 trillion dong, resulting in a deficit of 26.19 trillion dong, the State Treasury said.

- Vietnam licensed 54 foreign investors to trade stocks in March, raising the total number as of March 31 to 15,687, the Vietnam Securities Depository said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Three wild elephants were found dead within the week to Tuesday in the central highland province of Daklak.

TUOI TRE

- The central bank will hold a monopoly over gold bar production and the export and import of materials for casting the bullion from May 25, a government decree said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)