FINANCIAL NEWS:
THANH NIEN
- High interest rates are blamed for a liquidity crunch at
some banks that have breached the deposit rate ceiling to raise
funds, said Vu Viet Ngoan, chairman of the National Financial
Supervisory Council.
DAU TU
- The ceiling on dong deposit rates could be cut by 1
percentage point each quarter between now and the year end,
former central bank governor Cao Sy Kiem said.
- The state will retain a 70-80 percent stake in Vietnam
Airlines after the national carrier conducts an initial public
offering, slated to take place no later than the end of 2013,
based on a restructuring project.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Government inspectors have found that 30.7 trillion dong
($1.5 billion) was misused by several major state-owned
corporations, including Vinachem, Petrovietnam, Viettel and Song
Da Corp.
LAO DONG
- State oil group Petrovietnam said its crude output in the
first quarter rose 10.3 percent from a year ago to 4.1 million
tonnes (330,000 barrels per day), while gas output increased 3.9
percent to 2.4 billion cubic metres.
- Vietnam ranks fourth in Southeast Asia and 90th among 190
countries globally in terms of the application of information
technology, a United Nation report said.
THANH NIEN
- Police detained four people on Thursday in the southern
province of Binh Duong involved in a debt collection ring that
had targeted Taiwanese businesses.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Vietnam has faced more than 40 anti-dumping lawsuits since
2000, said Trinh Anh Tuan, an official with the Industry and
Trade Ministry's Competition Management Department.
