HANOI, April 11 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Vincom said it has received initial approval to list its $185-million convertible bonds in Singapore.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Habubank's net profit last year fell to 328.95 billion dong from 482.02 billion dong in 2010, the bank said in its audited financial results.

TUOI TRE

- VietinBank said it had cut interest rates to 14-15 percent on dong loans for several sectors including export, agriculture, supporting industries and small and medium-sized enterprises as of April 9.

THANH NIEN

- Smuggled cigarettes now account for 21-22 percent of Vietnam's domestic market, the Vietnam Tobacco Association said.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

NHAN DAN

- Vietnam's 2012-2013 coffee crop is expected to yield at least 1 million tonnes of beans, if the weather remains favourable as present, industry officials said.

VIETNAM NEWS

- Vietnam has the right to levy taxes on all transactions involving sales conducted in the country, including online advertising services provided by Google and Facebook, a Finance Ministry official said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)