HANOI, April 12 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Bank lending dropped 0.4 percent as of March 31 from the
end of 2011, State Bank of Vietnam Governor Nguyen Van Binh
said.
TUOI TRE
- Bad debt in Vietnam's banking system rose to an average
3.6 percent of total loans now, from 3.2 percent at the start of
this year, central bank governor Nguyen Van Binh said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Life insurance company Prudential Vietnam said it had 39
percent of Vietnam's market in 2011, the largest share among
life insurers. The firm's total premiums rose 12 percent from
2010 to 6 trillion dong ($287 million).
LAO DONG
- The United States should unconditionally lift its embargo
against Cuba, Vietnam Communist Party Chief Nguyen Phu Trong
said during a visit this week.
TUOI TRE
- Foreign investors are interested in Vietnam's paper
industry which has had an annual growth rate of 14-15 percent in
recent years, said Vu Ngoc Bao, general secretary of the Vietnam
Paper and Pulp Association. Several foreign invested projects
are due to start construction soon in the country, he said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)