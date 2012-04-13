HANOI, April 13 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Hanoi-based VietinBank said it will deposit and list an additional 598.78 million new shares, following a management board resolution.

- Vincom, a leading real estate developer in Vietnam, has projected its net profit will triple this year from 2011 to 3.05 trillion dong ($146.5 million), it said in a draft business plan subject to shareholders' approval.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- A slump in food prices in March has contributed to a lower consumer price index for Ho Chi Minh City but raised concern over market stagnancy, city officials said at a meeting on Thursday.

- National carrier Vietnam Airlines wanted to expand its fleet to 112 aircraft by 2015 and 171 by 2020 from 75 now, it told the Transport Ministry, outlining plans that were well above a government-approved development plan for a fleet of 85 airplanes by 2015.

LAO DONG

- Vietnam will raise the minimum monthly salary for state employees by 26.5 percent to 1.05 million dong ($50.43) as of May 1, the government said. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)