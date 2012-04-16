HANOI, April 16 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday.
not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
- Inflation will likely drop to a single digit rate this
year due to stagnated consumption and credit growth, said Tran
Du Lich, member of the National Financial Supervisory Council.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW
- More than 4,400 public investment projects, or 11.55
percent of the total state construction projects, were behind
schedule due to site clearance and funding difficulties, along
with poor performance by investors and contractors, the Planning
and Investment Ministry said.
- Many coffee exporters are losing out to foreign
competitors due to funding shortages, industry officials said.
Around half the output is now bought on domestic markets by
foreign firms for export, the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa
Association said.
HANOI MOI
- Vietnam has to spend $46 million a year to import 15,000
tonnes of hybrid rice seeds and another $30 million to $40
million for nearly 10,000 tonnes of hybrid corn seeds, said Ngo
Van Giao, head of the Vietnam Seed Trade Association.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Coal consumption by domestic manufacturers, especially
those making cement, paper, fertiliser and chemicals, has been
slowing due to a bad impact from the economy, state mining group
Vinacomin said. Its first quarter coal sales only reached 9.5
million tonnes, or 21 percent its annual plan.
