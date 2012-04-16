HANOI, April 16 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

LAO DONG

- Inflation will likely drop to a single digit rate this year due to stagnated consumption and credit growth, said Tran Du Lich, member of the National Financial Supervisory Council.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW

- More than 4,400 public investment projects, or 11.55 percent of the total state construction projects, were behind schedule due to site clearance and funding difficulties, along with poor performance by investors and contractors, the Planning and Investment Ministry said.

- Many coffee exporters are losing out to foreign competitors due to funding shortages, industry officials said. Around half the output is now bought on domestic markets by foreign firms for export, the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association said.

HANOI MOI

- Vietnam has to spend $46 million a year to import 15,000 tonnes of hybrid rice seeds and another $30 million to $40 million for nearly 10,000 tonnes of hybrid corn seeds, said Ngo Van Giao, head of the Vietnam Seed Trade Association.

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- Coal consumption by domestic manufacturers, especially those making cement, paper, fertiliser and chemicals, has been slowing due to a bad impact from the economy, state mining group Vinacomin said. Its first quarter coal sales only reached 9.5 million tonnes, or 21 percent its annual plan. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)