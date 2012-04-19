HANOI, April 19 These are some of the leading
stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters
has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
- Banks that violate the credit cap for securities trading,
have a capital adequacy ratio below 8 percent for six
consecutive months or longer and have bad debt of more than 10
percent of their loans for three months in a row will face
lending restriction, a central bank circular said.
- Korea Life Insurance Vietnam said it had a net
loss of 55.7 billion dong ($2.67 million) in 2011, little
changed from a loss of 55.8 billion dong the previous year.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Hanoi-based partly private lender Techcombank said its net
profit last year jumped 52 percent to 3.15 trillion dong, from
2.07 trillion dong in 2010.
- Military Bank will list an additional 270 million
shares on April 23, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM NEWS
- Members of the Vietnam Fatherland Front have voted in
favour of removing Dang Thi Hoang Yen from her post as a
National Assembly delegate representing the southern province of
Long An for supplying false information related to her Communist
Party membership and her marriage.
NHAN DAN
- A total of 43 companies and coffee trading agents are
facing defaults in the central highland province of Daklak,
involving a combined 3,000 tonnes of coffee.
LAO DONG
- The business optimism index in Vietnam dropped to 6
percent in the first quarter of this year from 34 percent in the
fourth quarter last year, according to a survey of 3,000
companies in 40 countries conducted by auditing firm Grant
Thornton.
THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM
- Petrolimex, Saigon Petro, Petrovietnam Oil and Dong Thap
Petrol and Lubricant Co have sought approval to raise retail
petrol prices, the Finance Ministry-run Price Control Department
said.
(Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)