FINANCIAL NEWS:
THANH NIEN
- Vietnam's stock market capitalisation is projected to rise
to 50 percent of the country's gross domestic product by 2015
and 70 percent by 2020, according to a national financial
strategy by 2020 approved by the government.
DAU TU
- Hanoi-based partly-private lender Techcombank said it
planned to raise its total assets this year by 24 percent to
223.42 trillion dong ($10.7 billion) and its gross profit would
jump 25.6 percent from 2011 to 5.3 trillion dong.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
NHAN DAN
- Police investigators said they had detained a Vietnamese
man accused of plotting to overthrow the regime.
QUAN DOI NHAN DAN
- Vietnam has signed contracts to export 600,000 tonnes of
rice so far in April, bringing the total contracted volume to
3.6 million tonnes this year, the Vietnam Food Association said.
($1 = 20,830 dong)
