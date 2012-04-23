HANOI, April 23 These are some of the leading
FINANCIAL NEWS:
LAO DONG
- Vietnam's April consumer price index falling to below 0.1
percent against March has raised concern over slowing domestic
consumption, Planning and Investment Minister Bui Quang Vinh
said.
ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:
VIETNAM INVESTMENT REVIEW
- Nokia is slated to start work this week on a
$302 million factory in the northern province of Bac Ninh, its
first in Vietnam, as part of a plan to increase competitiveness
in the diverse global mobile device market.
HANOI MOI
- Vietnam aims for stable paddy output of up to 43 million
tonnes a year between now and 2020, the Agriculture Ministry
said in approving a development plan for crop planting.
THANH NIEN
- Police have detained a Cambodian woman for carrying 5.2 kg
(11.5 lbs) of methamphetamine as she arrived at Ho Chi Minh
City's Tan Son Nhat International Airport last Saturday from
Qatar.
