HANOI, April 26 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THANH NIEN

- Hanoi-based partly private lender Hanoi Building Commercial Joint Stock Bank said it plans to merge with Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank, pending shareholder approval at a meeting on Saturday.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

VIETNAM NEWS

- The Finance Ministry will likely recommend slashing value-added tax by half to support businesses during the economic slowdown, said Finance Minister Vuong Dinh Hue.

SAIGON GIAI PHONG

- A Vietnamese woman was detained at Ho Chi Minh City's Tan Son Nhat airport before boarding a flight to Australia on Tuesday after customs officials found drugs in her belongings.

HANOI MOI

- A court in Hanoi sentenced a Vietnamese man to death and his wife to a 20-year prison term for trafficking 11.2 kg of various types of drugs from Ho Chi Minh City to the capital between late 2009 and April 2010. The drugs were destined for bars and nightclubs in Hani.

TUOI TRE

- Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp started building a $13 million automobile manufacturing plant in the southern province of Dong Nai on Wednesday. The plant is slated to turn out 5,000 cars in the first year of operations, with production to start in March next year. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Chris Lewis)