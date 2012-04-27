HANOI, April 27 These are some of the leading stories in the official Vietnamese press on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

FINANCIAL NEWS:

THOI BAO KINH TE VIETNAM

- The central bank has tightened lending in foreign currencies by asking banks to extends such loans to export and import firms as of May 2 only when the borrowers use the funds to pay for imported goods and accessories used for production of export products.

- Military Bank's gross profit this year will rise 40 percent from 2011 to 3.68 trillion dong ($176.5 million), based on a business target approved by shareholders.

DAU TU

- Vingroup Co, the biggest listed real estate firm by market capitalisation, said it would sell more convertible bonds to raise $115 million before July 10 following an issue of $185 million convertible bonds in early April.

ECONOMIC AND GENERAL NEWS:

DAU TU

- Vietnam's exports of textiles to South Korea in the first four months of 2012 rose 50 percent from a year ago to $380 million, making the country Vietnam's fourth-biggest importer of the product. (Reporting by Hanoi Newsroom)