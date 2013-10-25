FPT Corp, a leading Vietnamese technology company, said its January-September gross profit rose 5 percent from a year earlier to 1.84 trillion dong ($87.3 million) as revenue jumped 14 percent, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper said.

Technology and telecommunications accounted for 76 percent of the Hanoi-based company's profit, the report added.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)