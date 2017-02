A healthier level of foreign reserves has eased pressure on the State Bank of Vietnam to devalue the dong, according to an ANZ report, the Vietnam News newspaper reports.

The ANZ report said the central bank did not publish data on the reserves. According to unofficial estimates, Vietnam's reserves now stand at $32 billion, the newspaper said.

