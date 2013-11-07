VietinBank, Vietnam's largest partly private lender in terms of assets, will add nearly 162.5 million shares for trading on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange as of Nov. 11, based on an exchange statement, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The CTG shares have been recently issued to non-state shareholders, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)