Food producer Ma San Group has sold a 4 percent stake worth 297.7 billion dong ($14 million) to the Vietnam Resource Investments fund, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reports.

The issue has helped raise Ma San's registered capital to nearly 7.35 trillion dong ($349 million), the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)