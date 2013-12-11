BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Vietnam's State Securities Commission has approved the merger between two domestic securities companies, the first such move in the country as it seeks to restructure stock brokerages, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.
After the merger between MB Securities, a subsidiary of Military Commercial Bank, and VIT Securities, the new firm will have a registered capital of 621 billion dong ($29.4 million), the report said.
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.