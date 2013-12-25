Petrovietnam Exploration and Production Corporation (PVEP), a subsidiary of state oil group PetroVietnam, signed a credit contract worth $150 million with Vietcombank and SeABank on Monday for oil and gas exploration and production, the Vietnam News newspaper reports.

Vietcombank will provide 83.5 percent of the funding while SeABank will cover the remaining $24.75 million, the report said.

