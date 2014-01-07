BRIEF-Fronsac REIT says Jason Parravano appointed CEO, president
* Jacques Beaudry, a member of board of trustees, will assume role of interim chief financial officer
The Vietnam Asset Management Co (VAMC) plans to buy between 70 trillion and 100 trillion dong ($3.3 billion-$4.7 billion) worth of banks' bad debts in 2014, according to a company executive, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reports. It bought bad debts worth 38.9 trillion dong in 2013.
In order to sell the bad debt, the central bank-run VAMC needs to raise its registered capital to 2 trillion dong, from 500 billion dong now, through additional funds or long-term borrowing, the report quoted the executive as saying.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,075 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Wednesday the major elements of the Republican healthcare overhaul plan backed by President Donald Trump will remain intact despite conservative opposition to a bill whose prospects remain up in the air.
* Icade and Plaine Commune sign a memorandum of understanding on the urban development of Parc de Portes de Paris