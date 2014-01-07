The Vietnam Asset Management Co (VAMC) plans to buy between 70 trillion and 100 trillion dong ($3.3 billion-$4.7 billion) worth of banks' bad debts in 2014, according to a company executive, the Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper reports. It bought bad debts worth 38.9 trillion dong in 2013.

In order to sell the bad debt, the central bank-run VAMC needs to raise its registered capital to 2 trillion dong, from 500 billion dong now, through additional funds or long-term borrowing, the report quoted the executive as saying.

