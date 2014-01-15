Vietnam's state-owned Debt and Asset Trading Corp (DATC) raised
$626 million through government-guaranteed bonds in 2013 to
restructure the foreign debt owed by state ship builder
Vinashin, according to a DATC report, the Lao Dong (Labour)
newspaper reported.
DATC also raised 3.46 trillion dong ($164.05 million) via
domestic bonds to help settle Vinashin debt at 18 banks in the
country, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 21091.0000 Vietnam dong)
(Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)