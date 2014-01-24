Ho Chi Minh City-based Sacombank targets a 5.6 percent rise in its gross profit this year at 3 trillion dong ($142 million) and boost the registered capital by 13 percent to 14 trillion dong, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reported.

The bank has targeted lending in 2014 to grow 11 percent, below the 15 percent expansion last year, the report said.

