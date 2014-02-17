Bird flu has been spreading in 10 provinces in Vietnam, killing poultry and raising the risk of human infection, according to the Animal Health Department, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reports.

Laboratory tests show a significant presence of the H5N1 bird flu virus in sparrows, used by people for release as a ritual at festivals and which could infect people, according to a Pasteur institute in the central city of Nha Trang, the report said.

