Vietnam's top insurer Baoviet Holdings' 2013 gross profit fell to 1.6 trillion dong ($75.8 million), down 14.12 percent from a year earlier, according to a company statement, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Revenue rose 10.3 percent to 17.7 trillion dong, the report said.

