BRIEF-Barclays says CEO of Barclaycard International to retire in July
* Ceo of Barclaycard International, Amer Sajed, will retire from his role in July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Vietnam's top insurer Baoviet Holdings' 2013 gross profit fell to 1.6 trillion dong ($75.8 million), down 14.12 percent from a year earlier, according to a company statement, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.
Revenue rose 10.3 percent to 17.7 trillion dong, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,075 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
BANGKOK, March 22 A lawyer for ousted Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said on Wednesday there were no grounds for a new tax claim against him over the sale of shares in a telecoms company over a decade ago.
* Signs a dual currency, multi-tranche syndicated loan facility of which $219.5 million and 738.3 million euros for 1 year tenor, and $185 million for 2 years with a total equivalent of $1.2 billion