Vietnam's confectionery company Kinh Do Corp reported a net profit of 502 billion dong ($23.8 million) in 2013, up 42 percent from a year earlier, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Revenue increased 6 percent to 4.6 trillion dong, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,075 dong) (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)