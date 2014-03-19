BRIEF-IBSM FY 2016 net result turns to loss of 24.1 mln zlotys
* Reported on Monday FY 2016 revenue of 1.0 million zlotys ($252,175.01) versus 472,000 zlotys year ago
Vietnam's consumer price index this month could inch up 0.08 percent from February, the lowest rise in the past decade, due to low demand, according to a Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corp forecast, the Vietnam News newspaper reports.
On an annual basis, March's CPI is forecast to rise 4.93 percent, according to the company, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Reported on Monday FY 2016 revenue of 1.0 million zlotys ($252,175.01) versus 472,000 zlotys year ago
March 21 Akelius Residential Property AB (publ) :
March 21 Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Altus TFI):