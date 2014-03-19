Vietnam's consumer price index this month could inch up 0.08 percent from February, the lowest rise in the past decade, due to low demand, according to a Ho Chi Minh City Securities Corp forecast, the Vietnam News newspaper reports.

On an annual basis, March's CPI is forecast to rise 4.93 percent, according to the company, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)