Standard Chartered Vietnam has agreed to grant credit up to $22 million to Tin Nghia Corp, a leading Vietnamese coffee export firm, the Dau Tu (Investment) newspaper reports.

Tin Nghia would receive the funds in Vietnamese dong to avoid exchange rate risks, the report said. Standard Chartered Vietnam is an affiliate of Standard Chartered Plc.

