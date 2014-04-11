BRIEF-Kuwait Finance House shareholders approve issue of sukuk and other financial instruments
* Shareholders approve issue of sukuk and other sharia-compliant financial instruments Source:(http://bit.ly/2nh2EVj) Further company coverage:
Vietnam's Military Commercial Bank would sell more than 390 million new shares to strategic investors in the third quarter of 2014, according to the bank's report to shareholders, the Thoi Bao Ngan Hang (Banking Times) newspaper reports.
The share sale will be part of a plan to raise the Hanoi-based registered capital by nearly 38 percent to 15.5 trillion dong ($735.5 million) this year, the report said.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* To invest AED 1.9 billion in recurring revenue assets on Yas and Reem Islands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KIGALI, March 21 Rwanda's initial public offering of a 19.81 percent stake in I&M Bank attracted solid demand by investors, with the subscription rate at 209 percent, the finance ministry said on Monday. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kim Coghill)