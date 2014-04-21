BRIEF-IDBI Bank to consider preferential issue of capital to India govt
* Says to consider preferential issue of capital to India government Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nMmEMu) Further company coverage:
Shareholders of Hanoi-based Maritime Bank have approved a merger with another Vietnamese lender, the Me Kong Development Bank, to form one of the country's five biggest banks in which the state owns only small stakes, the Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper reports.
Maritime Bank has also projected its gross profit this year at 265 billion dong ($12.6 million), below a net profit of 335 billion dong in 2013, the report said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1=21,090 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Says to consider preferential issue of capital to India government Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nMmEMu) Further company coverage:
* Joyfix LTD raises stake in the company to 88.15 percent from 4.48 percent
BEIJING, March 17 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, is confident of closing a deal for U.S. money-transfer firm MoneyGram International Inc, a top executive told Reuters, despite a higher bid from a U.S. rival.