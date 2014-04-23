Hanoi-based Vietcombank has projected its total assets
this year to grow 11 percent from 2013, slowing from a 13.15
percent annual rise last year, the Vietnam Economic Times
newspaper reports.
The lender also plans to expand lending this year by 13
percent after an expansion of 13.74 percent in 2013, and keep
bad debts below 3 percent of loans, compared with 2.73 percent
last year, the report said. The 2014 targets are to be submitted
for approval by shareholders on Wednesday.
