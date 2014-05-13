Three Vietnamese banks, including Vietcombank and Eximbank, have signed a credit contract worth $158.7 million to fund a rig construction project by PV Drilling's Overseas, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

The project, with a total investment of $226.7 million, is aimed at making the rig operational in March 2015, the report said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)