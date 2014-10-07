Vietnam may export as much as $25 billion worth of textiles and garments this year, up 16 percent from 2013, according to the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.

Garments exports in the first nine months rose 19 percent from a year ago to $17.2 billion, and India became the second-biggest cotton provider for Vietnam after the United States, replacing China, the report said.

Textiles and garments were Vietnam's second-biggest cash earner after cellphones last year.

