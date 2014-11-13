Dinh Vu Polyester Plant, 81 percent owned by state oil and gas company Petrovietnam Group, will triple yarn output to 75,000 tonnes by year-end to better meet domestic demand, according to a senior executive of the plant, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported.

Designed to turn out 175,000 tonnes a year, the plant that is also 19 percent owned by Vietnam's top garment maker Vinatex, will cater to around 40 percent of domestic demand for yarn and fibre when it runs at full capacity, the report said. It began operating from May and has produced 25,000 tonnes of products so far.

Vietnam needs 450,000 tonnes of fibre and yarn annually, 70 percent of which has so far been imported, mainly from China, the trade ministry said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)