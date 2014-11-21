BRIEF-Travelers to acquire UK-based Simply Business
* Travelers Companies Inc - deal for enterprise value of approximately $490 million
The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) , the country's second-biggest partly private lender, has established a financial venture in Myanmar, owning 70 percent stake in the firm, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper quoted BIDV Chairman Tran Bac Ha as saying.
The firm, based in Yangon, will operate in micro finance, accept deposits, offer money transfers and other financial services, as part of its long-term plans for Myanmar, the paper reported.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* CEO Douglas Peterson's FY 2016 total compensation was $9 million versus $7.8 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG/LONDON March 13 HSBC's new Chairman Mark Tucker is known in Asia as one of the region's most successful finance executives for taking insurer AIA through a stock market listing and then more than doubling its market value through a relentless focus on new business.