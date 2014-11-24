A cap on loans for investment in shares, at a maximum of 5
percent of a bank's registered capital, will help extend funds
effectively into the stock market, the Vietnam Economic Times
newspaper reported, citing a State Bank of Vietnam official.
The rule, which will come into effect from February 2015,
also aims at limiting cross-ownership in banks, and enhancing
safety and risk control in the financial system, the official
said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)