A cap on loans for investment in shares, at a maximum of 5 percent of a bank's registered capital, will help extend funds effectively into the stock market, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reported, citing a State Bank of Vietnam official.

The rule, which will come into effect from February 2015, also aims at limiting cross-ownership in banks, and enhancing safety and risk control in the financial system, the official said.

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)