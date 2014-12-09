Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
VietinBank, Vietnam's biggest listed lender by assets, has lent less than 1 percent of its registered capital for stock investment, far below the central bank's 5-percent ceiling, according to a VietinBank executive, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper reports.
Loans of the Hanoi-based bank at the end of November were estimated up 13-15 percent from a year ago, and the annual credit growth this year would be 15-16 percent, Chief Executive Officer Le Duc Tho was quoted in the report as saying.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Hanoi Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.