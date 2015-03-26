Vietnam's overall balance of payments registered a surplus of $2.8 billion, even though the country has a trade deficit of $1.75 billion as of mid-March, the Vietnam Economic Times newspaper quoted a deputy central bank governor as saying.

The central bank said on Wednesday it will keep unchanged the dollar/dong exchange rate to facilitate both exports and imports.

